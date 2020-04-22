Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 75 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.98. 2,041,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.43 and its 200 day moving average is $227.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.