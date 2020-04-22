MineBee 24 Hour Volume Hits $522,397.00 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, MineBee has traded down 62.7% against the US dollar. One MineBee token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a total market cap of $49.22 million and approximately $522,397.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014056 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.02707616 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00220238 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059339 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051592 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.
MineBee Token Profile
.
MineBee Token Trading
MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.