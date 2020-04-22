MineBee 24 Hour Volume Hits $522,397.00 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, MineBee has traded down 62.7% against the US dollar. One MineBee token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a total market cap of $49.22 million and approximately $522,397.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MineBee alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.02707616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00220238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile