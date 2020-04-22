Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,136,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

