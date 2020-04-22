Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

