Montage Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 641% compared to the average volume of 403 call options.

Shares of NYSE MR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,829. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.94. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $174.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts expect that Montage Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MR. Roth Capital raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth $128,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

