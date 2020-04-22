Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.14

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $172.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84.

About Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

