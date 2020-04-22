Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.14

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $172.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84.
About Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust
