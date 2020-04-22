Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.14. 92,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.