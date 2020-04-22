Moreno Evelyn V Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 487,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $15.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.69.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

