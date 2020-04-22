Moreno Evelyn V Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.91. 5,064,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.45. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

