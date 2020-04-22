Moreno Evelyn V Invests $3.27 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $11.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.10 and a 200 day moving average of $242.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

