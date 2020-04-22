Moreno Evelyn V Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY traded up $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.71. 3,226,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,865. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

