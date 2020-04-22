Moreno Evelyn V Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

MDT traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,672,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,521. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.