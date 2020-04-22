Moreno Evelyn V Sells 745 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 66,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,858,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,698,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $150.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

