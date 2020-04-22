Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered Nanometrics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE ONTO traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 230,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.95 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 335,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 122,201 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 304,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

