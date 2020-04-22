Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
ONTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered Nanometrics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.
NYSE ONTO traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 230,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.95 and a beta of 1.43.
Nanometrics Company Profile
Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.