Navient Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,640 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 600% compared to the average daily volume of 520 call options.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 332,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Navient by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.