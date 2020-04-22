Navient Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,289 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,478% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 443,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Navient by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Navient by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after acquiring an additional 313,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Navient by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 465,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 106,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 4,100,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,353. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.20. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

