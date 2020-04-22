NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.11 Per Share

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NBLS stock opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.97) on Wednesday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.13 ($1.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.68.

Get NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.