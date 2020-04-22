NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.11 Per Share

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NBLS stock opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.97) on Wednesday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.13 ($1.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.68.
About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund
Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.