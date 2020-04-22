Nebula AI Achieves Market Capitalization of $286,631.54 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $286,631.54 and $22.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.04598627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010309 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,904,344,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.