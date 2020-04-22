Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,415 shares of company stock valued at $54,051,064. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.54.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $433.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,869,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

