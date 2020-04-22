New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New York Times by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

New York Times stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,958. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

