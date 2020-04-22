Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,518,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE NR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 749,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,596. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.45. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

