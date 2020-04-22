NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 2.6%

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 11,279 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 540,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
