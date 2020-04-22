NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 2.6%

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 11,279 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 540,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

