Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEP. Vertical Research began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 862,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,147. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($3.69). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,164 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

