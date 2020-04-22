Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Noble Energy stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 10,852,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,117. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after buying an additional 238,514 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

