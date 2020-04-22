Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Receives $29.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NBLX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,523. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $160.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50. Insiders acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,115,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after buying an additional 8,174,324 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,063,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,024,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 1,424,978 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,507,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after buying an additional 1,115,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

