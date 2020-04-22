Nomura Reiterates Hold Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTB. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,724. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

