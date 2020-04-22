Nomura Reiterates Hold Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MTB. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.
Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,724. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
