Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 1%

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.13, approximately 7,182,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,536,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $707.23 million, a PE ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,493,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.