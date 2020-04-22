Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.73. 313,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $84.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

