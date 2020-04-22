Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $258,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.73.

FDS traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.54. 229,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $310.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,105,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,559,184 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

