Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,341 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after buying an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in VF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in VF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,550,000 after buying an additional 165,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 3,697,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,398. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.