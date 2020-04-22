Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet stock traded down $50.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,216.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

