Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 387 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,346,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

