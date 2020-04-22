Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 389 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. 5,469,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,415. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

