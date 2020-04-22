Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.86. 8,679,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,515,687. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

