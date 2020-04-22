Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 3,088,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,374. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

