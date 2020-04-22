Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,297,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

