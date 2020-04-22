Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. 8,565,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,600,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.