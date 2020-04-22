Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

NYSE ALLE traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 603,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

