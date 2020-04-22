Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

NYSE:MCK traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.44. 1,658,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

