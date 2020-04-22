Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

WFC stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 41,842,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,910,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

