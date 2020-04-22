Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Generac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Generac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Generac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 454,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

