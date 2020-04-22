Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

HON stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,903. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

