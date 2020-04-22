Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,117. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.