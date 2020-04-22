Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

