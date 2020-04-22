Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 57,044 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. 461,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,090. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93.

