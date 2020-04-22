Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

VCIT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,592. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

