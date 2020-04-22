Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $599,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.36. 9,624,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,919,540. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

