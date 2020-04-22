Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. 1,298,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,141. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

