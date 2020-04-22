Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $685,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.85. 2,318,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

