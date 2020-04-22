Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 29,638 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 706,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,741. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

